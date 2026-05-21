/Moving forward at 100: How Dr Subhash Chandra shared Essel Group’s vision through poetry

It’s a century! Essel Group has remained rooted in its goal and vision of building a legacy with everybody who joined this journey. Addressing the employees, Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra highlighted the group’s impact and spirit through the poem ‘Charaiveti Charaiveti’ voiced by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, which in essence means “keep moving forward.” As the conglomerate completes 100 years, the leadership is steadfast on its mission of moving ahead in these evolving times.

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“Business is not a game of shortcuts; it’s a journey of perseverance and resilience.” Dr Chandra noted. He also spoke of how, without a template to follow, it was only “conviction” and “immense faith in India’s potential” that led to the launch of the country’s first privately owned satellite TV channel in October 1992 – Zee.

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