/Motive behind Delhi Assembly security breach REVEALED: Attempted murder or desperate bid for police assistance?

Delhi Assembly security breach, the Uttar Pradesh man who drove his car through the gates of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday (Apr 6) afternoon did so out of sheer desperation to find his missing nephew, according to reports. The man claimed that he undertook the extreme step to breach the Delhi assembly, hoping that the police would help him find his nephew, who went missing 5 days ago. Here's what we know.

Missing loved one triggers desperation

Sarabjit Singh, 37, a resident of Pilibhit, forced a white car through Gate Number 2 of the Assembly complex at around 2:10 PM on Monday. At the time, he was alone in the vehicle, and no weapon was found on him. His reasoning, as he explained it to police, was straightforward if misguided: he believed a senior official inside would hear him out about his nephew, who has been missing since April 1. A missing person's report had already been filed at Hari Nagar police station, but Singh apparently felt it wasn't going anywhere.

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Singh claimed that he was unfamiliar with Delhi's roads and had paid two taxi drivers Rs 2,000 each to sit in his car and guide him through the city after he left the Assembly. He had also planned to drive to Parliament next.

A city-wide search was launched after the breach, and Singh was intercepted roughly two hours later in the Roop Nagar area, along with the two people. Police said neither of the two people appears to have been involved in planning the incident, though their interrogation is continuing.

Singh has since been arrested and booked under charges of attempted murder. His behaviour in custody, according to ANI, has been difficult: police say he spent the night rattling the lock-up grilles and screaming.

Accused is mentally disturbed, claims family