Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll overtakes sars fatalities, Thai forces storm mall, and more 

Security forces storm mall after soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand

Thai security forces stormed the Terminal 21 mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima and helped hundreds of people to escape.

Coronavirus global death toll overtakes Sars epidemic fatalities

The US embassy has reported the first American casualty in the ongoing outbreak.

Exit polls predict two-thirds majority for AAP in Delhi assembly

The polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.

Pakistan court defers verdict against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Reporters were barred from attending the hearing even as Saeed was produced in the court amid heightened security.