Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll overtakes sars fatalities, Thai forces storm mall, and more 

Officers in protective gears carry luggage cases a Photograph:( Reuters )
The number of confirmed cases has reached a whopping 37,198 across the world with more 2,600 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Security forces storm mall after soldier kills 20 in shooting rampage in Thailand
Thai security forces stormed the Terminal 21 mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima and helped hundreds of people to escape.
Coronavirus global death toll overtakes Sars epidemic fatalities
The US embassy has reported the first American casualty in the ongoing outbreak.
Exit polls predict two-thirds majority for AAP in Delhi assembly
The polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.
Pakistan court defers verdict against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed
Reporters were barred from attending the hearing even as Saeed was produced in the court amid heightened security.