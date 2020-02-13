Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll surges to highest in one day, Italy's ex-minister Salvini on trial and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus death toll surges to highest in one day in China's Hubei province

The death toll in China's coronavirus leaped to 242 in just one day with over 60,000 infected, China's health ministry said.

Matteo Salvini to face trial after Senate strips impunity

Italian far-right leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini will face trial after Senators voted on Wednesday to strip him of the parliamentary protection.

WION Edit: Donald Trump India visit - can India deal with the US President?

US President Donald Trump is a showman, his extreme rhetoric won him votes but his bluster on Twitter and impulsive diplomacy have caused more pains than gains for America.

South Africa beat England by 1 run in thrilling clash

In a thrilling clash, the Proteas beat England by 1 run on Buffalo Park, South Africa and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Charlize Theron's star-studded Oscar selfie reminds fans of Ellen Degeneres' record breaking selfie

'Bombshell' star Charlize Theron posted a selfie with some prominent Hollywood stars from the Oscars which took fans back to 2014 selfie that host Ellen Degeneres had taken at the same ceremony.



WATCH | Iranian woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection