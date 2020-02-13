Coronavirus death toll surges to highest in one day in China's Hubei province

The death toll in China's coronavirus leaped to 242 in just one day with over 60,000 infected, China's health ministry said.

Also Read: Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection

Hubei's health commission said another 14,840 new cases were reported in the area. The previous record rise in the toll was 103 on February 10.

In Hubei province, at least 56 million people have been placed under virtual quarantine by Chinese authorities.

Watch Video:

At least 1,355 people have now died nationwide due to the virus. The virus has already spread to at least 27 countries with Singapore reporting 50 new cases.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros said a WHO-led advance team that travelled to China this week had made good progress.

Outside China, the biggest cases have been reported on a cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama in which 175 tested positive for the virus out of 3,700 people onboard.

In Pics: Sporting events that fell victim to coronavirus

As the death toll climbed to a new high, China's yen slipped against the dollar in offshore trade, while stocks in Asia also faltered.

In the United Nations, China's ambassador Zhang Jun said: "Facing the epidemic, we have always adopted an open, transparent and highly responsible attitude," after criticism that China hadn't reacted fast enough to the epidemic.

"We have reported the epidemic information to the WHO, the relevant countries, and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan regions as soon as it is available, shared the genetic sequences of the virus, actively communicated with other countries in order to come up with responses," Jun asserted.