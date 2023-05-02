India races past China to send maximum students to US in 2022: Report

The number of Indian students who headed to the United States saw a considerable increase in 2022, as per a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement report. India emerged as the frontrunner when it came to international students going to the US, leaving behind China. According to the annual report by the US, India sent 64,300 students to America in 2022 while China’s number declined to 24,796.

The report includes all international students enrolled in American schools and universities, from kindergarten to grade 12.

“The number of students from China and India made Asia the most popular continent of origin. Comparable to the drop from the calendar year 2020 to 2021, China sent fewer students in 2022 compared to 2021 (-24,796), while India sent more students ( 64,300)," the report showed.

According to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), the number of international students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 increased by 7.8 per cent from 2021 to 2022 (3,887). All K-12 schools hosted around 700 international students in the year 2022, which was almost similar to 2021, the report added.

There were 117,301 pre and post-completion optional practical training (OPT) students with both an employment authorisation document (EAD) and who reported working for an employer in the calendar year 2022, compared to 115,651 in the calendar year 2021, a 1.4 per cent increase, it said.

Last year, 7,683 SVEP-certified schools were eligible to enrol international students, which was a decrease of 400 schools from 2021, it said.

Among the US States, California hosted the largest percentage of international students. It hosted 225,173 international students, which makes up 16.5 per cent of all international students in the US.

Under the active exchange visitors programmes, a total of 276,723 exchange visitors were hosted by the US, which was a 1.15 per cent rise as compared to 2021.

The report said 46 per cent (6,21,347) of all active SEVIS records hailed from either China or India, one percentage point fewer than in 2021.

The overall number of active F-1 and M-1 student records coming from Asia increased by 68,678 from the calendar year 2021 to the calendar year 2022, with student record trends varying across different countries.

Seventy per cent of all international students in the United States are from Asia. A common trend of decline in students was seen in other Asian countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Malaysia, except India as compared to the previous year.

