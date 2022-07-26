Monkeypox in India: Int'l travellers with symptoms to be directly sent to Delhi hospital from airport

International travellers having symptoms of monkeypox will be directly sent from Delhi airport to LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan) Hospital, as per Indian authorities. The symptoms include high fever and backache. The decision was made on Monday (July 25) during a review meeting presided over by Delhi Governor V K Saxena. The Delhi government requested the district and other concerned officials to follow the Centre’s guidelines on the management of the infection. These guidelines also state that required arrangements from the airport to the hospitals need to be established or reinforced.

As per the sources, the isolation unit at LNJP Hospital, which has a dedicated 20-member staff to care for such patients, will be deployed to travellers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, exhibiting signs including all the symptoms of monkeypox. They further said that the district administration would confine the family members and do contact tracing while sending the samples of the suspected patients to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The Delhi Governor, V K Saxena on Twitter said that he along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS and other relevant parties are reviewing the situation for monkeypox in the national capital. The governor urged everyone to remain calm and follow the prevention and protocols issued.

Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures.

The sources added that no decision has yet been made regarding stepping up the surveillance at the airport but that patients with potential COVID-19 symptoms are now being screened by airport health experts and that certain symptoms of the two illnesses are similar.

