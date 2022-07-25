The nitty-gritty of Monkeypox

The world had just heaved a sigh of relief when reports of fewer coronavirus cases began to surface in various countries. Even though the pandemic is far from ending, people have started to partially adjust to normal life as a result of herd immunity. Little did we know that fate had other plans for us.

In the month of May 2022, the monkeypox had begun spreading its testicles, throwing us mortals into a state of paranoia while scientists began searching for answers to the what and how questions. Over two thousand cases of monkeypox have been documented worldwide since instances first emerged in portions of Europe, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The fact that monkeypox is not unheard of is surprising. Here is all the information you require regarding it.

The Big Bang Theory of Monkeypox:

In the year 1958, Copenhagen, Denmark saw an animal outbreak that led to the discovery of the Monkeypox Virus in monkeys kept for research. Since then, outbreaks have occurred but remained confined to animals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that the very first human case of monkeypox was detected in a nine-year-old boy residing in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the year 1970. At first, cases were reported from several rural areas, but later on, infected humans began to pop up in various states in Africa. Since then, various cases have been detected, but it remains limited to Africa.

What is monkeypox?

If you've heard of smallpox or have unfortunately experienced it, you already have a basic understanding of what monkeypox is. Monkeypox, on the other hand, is a similar form of pox that will cause you to experience more of every symptom the pox family exhibits. Surprisingly, it is less severe than smallpox. According to the WHO, monkeypox is a virus that is transferred from animals to human beings (zoonotic) with symptoms similar to those of smallpox.

Symptoms

Headache

Fever

Back and muscle aches

Enlarged lymph nodes

Exhaustion or fatigue

Chills

A rash that can resemble pimples or blisters and can form on the face, the inside of the mouth, the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or the anus. Before the rash entirely disappears, it passes through several stages. Sometimes the rash appears first, then the accompanying symptoms. Some people merely get a rash.

Usually, the disease lasts two to four weeks. The WHO states that those who have been vaccinated for smallpox are protected against monkeypox to some extent, but if you see symptoms, do reach out to a medical expert.

How does it spread?

Monkeypox is found in regions where there are animals, typically, in Africa. Animal to human transmission occurs when humans come into contact with an infected animal. When a person has direct physical contact with an infected person who is exhibiting symptoms, human-to-human transmission occurs. This can be done intimately or by touching and hugging. Although it is unclear whether or not those who don't have any symptoms can spread the virus.

But as of yet, nothing is clear. One can catch it through infected bedding, clothes, utensils, etc. that belong to an infected person.

How fatal is monkeypox?

Monkeypox has not proved to be as fatal as the coronavirus. According to the WHO, "Around 3–6% of reported cases have led to death in endemic countries in recent times, often in children or people who may have other health conditions."

Prevention is better than cure, but what if you do catch it?

The monkeypox is not as deadly as COVID-19, but it is something to be concerned about. Hygiene and social distancing are keys to protecting oneself from any kind of virus or disease. Make sure to keep your surroundings clean and wash your hands. If you do catch the pox, you should, "take care of the rash by letting it dry if possible or covering it with a moist dressing to protect the area if needed." Avoid touching any sores in the mouth or eyes. Mouth rinses and eye drops can be used as long as cortisone-containing products are avoided. Vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) may be recommended for severe cases. "An antiviral that was developed to treat smallpox (tecovirimat, commercialised as TPOXX) was also approved for the treatment of monkeypox in January 2022".

As of June 2022, the pox has not been declared an epidemic or a pandemic, but if we, as individuals, are not careful, things can escalate quicker than we think. If we follow basic hygiene and follow social distancing norms, Any small breakout can be prevented.



