Monkeypox in India: Third case confirmed from Malappuram in Kerala

A third case of monkeypox has been reported in the southwestern coastal state of India, Kerala, this time in a visitor from the United Arab Emirates who arrived in the state on July 6. According to Veena George, the health minister, a 35-year-old in the Malappuram district has been diagnosed with monkeypox. The person had arrived from the UAE on July 6; on July 13, he began to feel feverish. And on July 15, he started to get rashes. As a result, he was quarantined, and samples were submitted for analysis and confirmation.

He is receiving treatment in isolation at the Manjeri Government Medical College hospital, and overall, he is doing well. His close associates have been included in the health department's surveillance system. This is the third incidence of monkeypox to be reported in the nation, and Kerala discovered all three cases in foreign travellers.



An individual from Kollam who had just arrived from the United Arab Emirates at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport became the first case on July 14. On July 18, four days later, a traveller from the UAE was the subject of the second case discovered in Kannur. Both of these males are receiving therapy and being isolated. So far, no close contacts who have been isolated have tested positive for the virus.

As soon as the first case was discovered, Kerala prepared a surveillance action plan. At the moment, all districts are on high alert for any fever with rashes, especially given that this has also been the season of tropical fevers, with cases of measles, chicken pox, hand, foot, and mouth disease, dengue, and scrub typhus being reported from many districts.

However, the attention is virtually entirely on foreign arrivals when it comes to monkeypox. Airport help stations have been set up, and local health professionals have been instructed to keep an eye out for "suspicious cases," particularly if the person had recently travelled to one of the nations where monkeypox has been documented.

