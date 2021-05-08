MK Stalin imposes state-wide lockdown amid covid surge from Monday

On his second day of taking the office, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has announced a state-wide lockdown due to "unavoidable circumstances" following a covid surge in India.

The lockdown will begin from 4 am on May 10 (Monday) and continue till 4 am on May 24, if not extended further.

However, to ease the shift from day-to-day functioning to a strict lockdown, Stalin has permitted shops to stay open over the weekend, between 6 am to 9 pm.

The decision has been taken after Tamil Nadu state recorded 197 deaths and 24,465 new cases on Friday, taking the toll to 135,355.

For context, even the entire state of Tamil Nadu had seen only a maximum of 6,900-odd COVID-19 cases in the first wave, but now Chennai itself is nearing that number. Tamil Nadu is almost nearing four-times the highest number of daily cases, as was seen in the first wave.

Under this lockdown, all international flights, except for those allowed by Home Ministry, have been banned, and those wanting to enter the state will have to gain an instant approval E-pass.

All malls, beauty parlours, salons, spa and TASMAC liquor stores will stay shut till further notice. In addition to this, cinema halls, clubs, bars and other entertainment venues have been ordered to stay shut. Beaches, zoos, museums, monuments and tourist destinations such as Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud have been ordered to stay shut.

However, standalone grocery, vegetable shops and supermarkets will be allowed to operate till 12 pm without AC, and services such as Dunzo, Swiggy and more can operate to home deliver essentials. All other restaurants and hotels have been ordered to stay closed for dine-in options. Hotels, that already have guests staying with them, can only offer food through room service.

(With inputs from Sidharth MP)