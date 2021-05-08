Oxygen availability in Tamil Nadu critical, Stalin writes to PM Modi 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting immediate supply of additional medical oxygen, in line with what was agreed in government meetings held on May 1 and 2.

The letter mentions that Tamil Nadu is facing a looming oxygen crisis and that the requirement of medical oxygen is projected to go from the current 440MT to 840MT.

Referring to the National Oxygen Plan, Stalin says that only 220MT was allocated for Tamil Nadu, following which the officials had requested DPIIT (on May 1 and 2) for an immediate supply. It is added that despite DPITT having agreed to provide 476MT of medical oxygen, such an order has not been issued.

The letter, which was released to the media, also adds that revised allotment orders for nearly 220MTs of medical oxygen from sources in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rourkela are awaited.

Besides mentioning the death of 13 patients at the Chengalpattu Government hospital near Chennai a few days back, Stalin also requested the Central Government to provide at least 20 ISO Cryogenic Containers and trains to transport oxygen to Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu witnessed 26,465 new COVID-19 cases, 22.381 recoveries, thus taking the active cases to 1,35,355. 197 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours.