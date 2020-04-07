Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee returns to UK to join NHS in fight against COVID-19 

Indian origin doctor and Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee has returned to England to be on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus in the country along with her NHS colleagues.

Mukherjee, who was working for various charities overseas, was in India before she returned to the UK.

Mukherjee represented England in the Miss World pageant in December 2019 before taking a break as a junior doctor.

Mukherjee was invited to Africa, to Turkey, then to India, Pakistan and several other Asian countries to be an ambassador for various charity work.

She went back to the UK after the situation in the country became worse. Her colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston apprised her of their situation.

"When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you're still expected to put the crown on, get ready... look pretty. I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work," she said.

Mukherjee added, "I felt a sense of this is what I'd got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help. There's no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need." (sic)

Before returning to work, Mukherjee is apparently self-isolating for one to two weeks.

She holds a specialization in respiratory medicine.