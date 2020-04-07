British PM Boris Johnson's COVID -19 symptoms worsen; shifted to Intensive Care

Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into Intensive Care after his COVID -19 symptoms worsened, a day after the British Prime Minister was hospitalised for further tests.

According to a statement from his office, the condition has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the St Thomas` Hospital, in London.

Johnson was admitted on Sunday for further tests as a precautionary step after showing prolonged symptoms of the novel coronavirus. He was tested positive on March 27.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab will deputise for the prime minister.

Earlier, as soon as the news of Boris Johnson spread, wishes for his good health poured in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted for the well being of the British Prime Minister. His tweet came before Johnson was taken to the intensive care ward.

"Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon," he tweeted.

US President Donald Trump said during the coronavirus taskforce briefing from the White House on Sunday that the "nation's wishes were with the prime minister."

Johnson had been running the government remotely during his isolation.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 48,000 people now testing positive across the country. At least 4,934 people have died.

