Union Home Ministry on Saturday (June 4, 2026) designated 23 more people connected to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa and The Resistance Front (TRF) as terrorists under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These individuals are accused of recruitment, training, infiltration and logistics support to financing, arms supply, drone-based weapons delivery and planning or facilitating terror attacks in India.



Among the designated individuals are Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Mussadiq, Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, Abdullah Jehadi, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Fareed, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Quyoom Lone, Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Abdul Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Maulana Yousaf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, Rana Iftikhar, Waseem Noor Jat, Mohammed Shaheed Faisal, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki, and Haroon Rashid Ganai.

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Gujarat ATS arrests 8 Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives

Meanwhile, the Gujarat anti-terror squad has reportedly arrested eight members with an alleged link to the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). They were reportedly attempting to establish a terror network within Gujarat, spreading extremism, gaining sympathisers and planning a terror attack, officials said on Friday (June 4, 2026.



“Eight accused were arrested on Thursday from different districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They were members of the banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and working on behalf of it to set up an active terror network in Gujarat," said an ATS official, as reported by PTI.