Mehul Choksi files complaint with Antigua police; says Barabara 'integral' part of kidnap plot

Mehul Choksi,62, wanted in the multi-crore PNB scam, has filed a complaint with the commissioner of police of Antigua and Barbuda and listed Barbara Jabarica, Narendra Singh, Arminder Singh, Gurmit Singh and "unknown persons" to be involved in his alleged "kidnapping".

In the five-page complaint dated June 2, Choksi has detailed the ordeal under which he was alleged to have been taken from Antigua to Dominica and the role played by Barabara.

In the letter he said, "during this entire ordeal, Ms Jabarica did not even attempt to help me or assist in any other way by calling for help from outside" and "she was an integral part of this entire scheme to kidnap me".

Giving details, he said he was taken from her house by "8-10 heavily muscled men" who appeared from all the "entrances" and claimed to be Antiguan police. The men, Choksi in the complaint said, "continued to beat me mercilessly with bare hands" and took his cell phone, Rolex watch and wallet.

He explained how he was taken using a boat on which there "appeared to be two Indians onboard and three persons of Caribbean descent".

He also made several allegations in the complain including that he was "brought to a special location to give an interview to a high ranking Indian politician" and his "citizenship would be fixed..would be soon repatriated to India".

He claimed he was "received" by a "battery of police with the chief of police on the port" in Dominica and he was "caught" because of the Interpol Red Corner Notice.

Choksi also mentioned the conditions at the "holding cell" in the police station where he was lodged which he said "did not even have the basic necessities of a mattress and was barely 20 sq feet in size".

Over the weekend the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne had confirmed that he has sent the complaint to his country's police authorities.

Choksi languishes in Dominica even as his petition of Habeas corpus, illegal entry into the country and bail application has been taken up by the country.