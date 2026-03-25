/Mehbooba Mufti urges review of Asiya Andrabi’s sentence on humanitarian grounds

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called for a review of the sentences awarded to Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi and her associates, citing humanitarian concerns despite ideological differences.

Speaking during a plantation drive by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kashmir, Mufti said, “We disagree with their ideology, but there is also a humanitarian aspect to this, as they are advanced in age and have spent a long time in prison.” She also said that Andrabi’s husband has spent over three decades in jail.

Mufti urged authorities to consider conditional relief, stating that Andrabi and her associates should be granted parole on humanitarian grounds and that their sentences deserve reconsideration.

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Her remarks come a day after a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment. The verdict, delivered on March 24 by Additional Sessions Judge Chandrajit Singh at the Karkardooma Court, found Andrabi guilty of multiple offences, including conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and waging war against the state.

Two of her associates, Sofie Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were also sentenced to 30 years in prison. The court-imposed fines of ₹8 lakh on Andrabi and ₹7 lakh each on Fehmeeda and Nasreen.

Andrabi is the founder of the banned separatist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

During the event, Mufti also highlighted the environmental message behind the PDP’s plantation drive. Referring to a well-known saying and Islamic teachings, she emphasised the importance of environmental stewardship, stating that planting trees remains a virtuous act even in the face of the end of times.