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'Didn't understand the Hindi words': KD: The Devil director Prem reacts to Sarke Chunar controversy

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Mar 25, 2026, 16:04 IST | Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 16:04 IST
'Didn't understand the Hindi words': KD: The Devil director Prem reacts to Sarke Chunar controversy

Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar controversy Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

KD: The Devil director Prem has finally broken his silence on the controversy over the song Sarke Chunar featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. Read on to know more.

Amid the rising backlash surrounding Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar, the director of KD: The Devil, Prem, has finally addressed the issue. During an interview, the filmmaker stated that he did not fully understand the Hindi lyrics of the song.

Featuring Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, the track was widely criticized on the internet for its allegedly explicit lyrics in the Hindi version, leading to the song being taken down from YouTube and other platforms. Complaints were also filed to Central Board of Film Certification regarding the same.

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Director reacts to the controversy

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Prem stated that it was not a publicity stunt. "I don't want any controversy. Mine is an emotional film, and the song is meant to be something people dance to at parties. It's been well received in Karnataka and Kerala. Why would I want controversy?," he said.

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He further added that the language gap sparked controversy. Prem explained that the original Kannada lyrics were written by him, and the Hindi version was translated by lyricist Raqueeb Alam.

"Everything went smoothly with the Kannada original. I didn't understand the Hindi words used in translation, as I am not fluent in the language. I come from a village where phrases like 'neeche mat gira, uthao' are part of everyday speech, it's Janapada," he said.

Apologizing for the lyrics, he revealed that a revised version of the song will soon be submitted to the censor board for approval. Expressing regret, he said "If anyone is hurt, I am very sorry. Our big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion. There are so many larger problems in the world, war hai, LPG gas ki problem hai toh kyun ek gaane pe itni badi controversy kar di?"

About the controversy

Sarke Chunar gained attention on social media after its Hindi version was released. Many called out its alleged explicit lyrics on social media, including Armaan Malik, Onir, and Kangana Ranaut. Even the National Commission for Women reportedly took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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