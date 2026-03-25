Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to significantly strengthen security across major tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley. Following the directive and a comprehensive security audit, authorities have rolled out extensive deployments and heightened surveillance at key tourist hubs to ensure the safety of visitors. The move comes as tourism in the region shows strong signs of recovery after a prolonged setback.

Security has been intensified at prominent tourist destinations, including Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Sonamarg in central Kashmir, and Pahalgam in south Kashmir. In Srinagar, special focus has been placed on high-footfall areas such as the Dal Lake and Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden.

Officials said the Union Home Secretary has instructed agencies to tighten security grids around all tourist sites. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other paramilitary units have been deployed in large numbers at strategic locations across the Valley.

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At the Tulip Garden, security arrangements have been significantly scaled up. All entry and exit points are under strict surveillance, with a visible presence of armed personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

“There is no comparison to the beauty of Kashmir, it truly lives up to its reputation as a paradise. We feel completely safe here, with a strong security presence everywhere and no sense of tension or concern. We’ve been able to move around freely and enjoy every moment. We visited Gulmarg and Sonamarg, and every place was wonderful. I would encourage everyone to come and experience it for themselves,” said Amarjeet Singh, a tourist.

Tourists visiting the Valley have expressed confidence in the enhanced security measures, with many appreciating the government’s efforts to ensure their safety.

“Kashmir is truly no less than a paradise. From the stunning Tulip Garden to the serene Dal Lake, everything here is simply beautiful. It feels incredibly safe and calm, with a strong security presence throughout. This is my fourth visit, and every time I come here, I feel a deep sense of peace. I would encourage many more people to visit, Kashmir is a place you don’t just see once but return to again and again,” said another tourist Brajesh Patel.

The renewed focus on security comes at a crucial time for Kashmir’s tourism sector, which has been recovering after being severely impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. In recent months, tourist inflow has steadily increased.

Officials noted that the opening of the Tulip Garden has already drawn significant crowds, with around 85,000 visitors recorded within the first ten days. The surge in tourist arrivals has been a key factor behind the decision to further tighten security across the Kashmir Valley.