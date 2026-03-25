/Crossing Strait of Hormuz is not that straight - These steps are required for passing vessels amid Iran war

The Strait of Hormuz has always been one of the world’s most critical chokepoints. Nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies pass through this narrow stretch. Yet, amid the ongoing Iran war, it finds itself in a strange in-between state - neither fully open nor officially closed.

Since the conflict erupted on February 28, 2026, when US-Israel strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Strait has transformed into a tightly controlled and high-risk corridor. Shipping has slowed to a near trickle, costs have surged, and uncertainty has become the defining feature of global energy trade.

A chokepoint under control, not closure

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Despite fears of a total blockade, Iran has not formally shut the strait. Instead, it has leveraged geography and power to control access. At just 33 km wide, the strait forces ships to pass through waters claimed by Iran, giving Tehran an upper hand it has used strategically in the past. Now in its fourth week, the war has seen Iran tighten its grip, not by sealing off Hormuz, but by reopening it on its own terms. Ships are being allowed passage selectively, often after scrutiny and, reportedly, a hefty price.

Shipping collapses by 95%

The numbers tell the story starkly. According to maritime analytics firm Kpler, only 138 ships crossed the strait in March 2026 so far, including 87 oil and gas tankers. That translates to just 5 to 6 vessels a day, compared to the usual 138–140 daily crossings before February 28. This marks a dramatic 95 per cent drop in traffic. Meanwhile, the backlog continues to grow. The International Maritime Organisation estimates that around 2,000 ships are currently stuck near the strait, waiting for clearance or safer conditions.

Iran has also taken a hardline stance on enforcement. Since the war began, it has attacked nearly 20 vessels attempting to cross without permission, warning that “enemy and allied” ships would be targeted, though it has not clearly defined who falls into that category.

Who is getting through?

Access to Hormuz is now highly selective. A majority of ships passing through belong to sanctioned or “shadow fleet” operators, often uninsured and willing to take higher risks. Much of the oil flow since February 28 has been directed towards Asia, especially China. Over 12 million barrels have reportedly reached China during the conflict, reflecting both demand and geopolitical alignment.

Shipping data suggests that about 1/3rd of transiting vessels have links to Iran itself. Greek and Chinese carriers follow, while a handful of others have also secured passage. India has had limited success. Six India-bound tankers have crossed, but nearly 20 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying around 540 Indian seafarers, remain stranded in nearby waters. Ships from Pakistan and Turkey have also been allowed through on a case-by-case basis.

How ships navigate the Strait

Crossing Hormuz today involves far more than navigation - it requires negotiation.

Initially, some vessels attempted to evade detection by switching off their Automatic Identification System (AIS). But that practice largely stopped after a deadly incident on March 12, 2026, when a US-owned tanker, MT Safesea Vishnu, was attacked, killing an Indian crew member.

Now, a structured, though opaque, system is in place, reportedly overseen by Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The process typically involves:

Contacting intermediaries linked to the IRGC

Submitting detailed documentation (ship ID, ownership, cargo, crew, destination)

Undergoing multi-layered vetting, especially in Iran’s Hormozgan province

Receiving a clearance code and designated route

Switching to VHF radio communication near the Strait

Being escorted by Iranian patrol boats through the narrowest stretch

Oil-laden vessels are given priority, reflecting their economic importance.

The ‘Tehran toll booth’

Adding to the complexity are reports of a so-called “Tehran toll booth.” According to multiple foreign media accounts, Iran may be charging up to $2 million per tanker for safe passage, roughly $1 per barrel for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs). Payments are reportedly being made in Chinese Yuan, signalling a possible attempt to weaken the dollar-dominated global oil trade.