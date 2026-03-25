/Who qualifies as ‘non-hostile’? Iran clamps down on Strait of Hormuz transit, barring US & Israel-linked ships from passage

Iran has told the United Nations and the International Maritime ​Organization that only 'non-hostile' vessels will be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to a note seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The move comes as the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipments through the strategic waterway, which carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas, triggering significant disruption to global energy supplies and signalling a conditional reopening of one of the world’s most critical maritime routes.