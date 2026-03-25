/Government mandates households to switch from LPG to PNG

The government has mandated transfer from LPG to PNG amid ongoing crisis. The West Asia war has impacted both Indian households and commercial setups. Under Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026, the government has reiterated that consumers switch to PNG.

In the routine briefing by the ministry, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas had been emphasising that domestic cylinders will be a priority and moving to PNG should be prioritised by consumers.

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Under the new order, the expansion on the gas network is being focused on to reduce the reliance on LPG cylinders. Days after the war broke out, peak of panic booking was recorded on March 13, which has only come down over the days. The ministry has advised commercial LPG cylinder users to switch to PNG to reduce their reliance on cylinders alone. Subsidies at the state level have been announced for consumers moving to PNG.

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The government has requested the states to allocate five kg FTL cylinders for migrant labourers. States have urged restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing, dairy units, subsidised canteens or outlets run by state government or local bodies for food and community kitchens for assistance.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (Mar 24), PM Modi acknowledged the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and said it is "worrisome"; the country is all the more tense as Indian seafarers are stranded in the conflict region. "The war is affecting our trade routes; petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers' routine supply is being impacted."