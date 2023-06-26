Meet the man who covered all Delhi Metro stations in record time to set Guinness World Record

A Delhi-based man who has travelled to over 70 countries, set the record of covering all 286 metro stations in the national capital within 15 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds, the Indian Express reported. The record-holder, Shashank Manu set this Guinness World Record in 2021. However, he officially received the certification in April 2023 after a mix-up that saw the honour being credited to Prafull Singh, a revenue inspector with Delhi Metro.

Prafull Singh has reportedly taken 16 hours and 2 minutes to cover all stations in 2021. After several months of talks with the Guinness record team, Manu was finally certified as the record holder for such a feat. How the man covered all Delhi metro stations in a day? In order to set a record, the freelance researcher used a one-day tourist card and began the day sharp at 5:00 am on the blue line of the Delhi Metro. He ended his journey at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station on the green line. The tourist card allowed him to utilise unlimited rides for a day in the network spanning 348 km.

Manu was inspired to take this record during the Covid-19 pandemic, he told the Indian Express. After metro services were resumed post-lockdown, Manu attempted the record.

He ensured every phase of his journey was recorded with photographs, and an uncut video and verified with a signed form from other passengers. Two ‘independent witnesses’ accompanied him throughout the journey, which also had to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, as per the Guinness guidelines. He also recorded the opening and closing times of the train doors at each station. Hey @GWR look what just arrived, the certificate for my Guinness record of visiting all Delhi Metro stations in fastest time!



Also the news of my record was prominently covered by many media outlets in India. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/ciIgb77ngg — Shashank Manu (@sskmnu) April 4, 2023 × Manu wanted to draw attention to the “highly efficient and impressive nature” of the ‘best metro in the world’ with this record. During his commute, he took three mini-breaks, including a lunch break at the bustling Kashmere Gate station.

He further told the Indian Express, that he meticulously crafted an itinerary that will allow him to travel across and cover all metro stations in the least time possible. The globetrotter, who aims to break more records, also holds records for the “most museums visited in 24 hours’ and “most places of worship visited in one month”. Other Records After this physically tiring but rewarding journey of more than 15 hours, Manu had to wait for over two years to get the Guinness World Records certificate. His friends and family were ecstatic to know about his achievement. In future, he plans to break more records. Most recently he set a record for the “most museums visited in 24 hours”. He also holds the record for the “most places of worship visited in one month”.

(With inputs from agencies)

