Monsoon finally here! IMD issues alert for Delhi and Mumbai; predicts heavy rainfall in next two days

Amid heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (June 26) issued an orange alert for the national capital, Delhi, for Tuesday (June 27) and Wednesday (June 28). The weather department predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers for these three days.

In its forecast, the IMD said, "Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected to hit Delhi in the coming days, and the sky condition will remain generally cloudy." According to Business Today, the weather agency also issued a yellow alert for NCR regions including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram.

The department further said that light or moderately widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lighting is very likely to prevail over the western Himalayan region on June 24 and 28. In the plains of northwest India except Rajasthan, the rainfall might occur between June 25 and 28.

Moreover, the department also said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur in West and East Uttar Pradesh during June 24-26 and 25-27, respectively. Predicting rainfall in Rajasthan, the Met Department said that rain is likely to prevail during June 25–28.

The rainfall comes as Uttar Pradesh suffers through searing heat, due to which several individuals also lost their lives. The maximum temperature reached above 45 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts heavy downpours in Mumbai

Along with the national capital, India's weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra over the next two days. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the state capital Mumbai along with other areas like Thane, Palghar, and Sidhudurg, predicting heat and very heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.

An orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri has also been issued.

In conversation with news agency PTI, an IMD official said that a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over Gujarat's Kachchh region, and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring in heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD's Director General, said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and even Ladakh on June 25.

As per media reports, for the first time in 62 years, the southwest monsoon arrived at the same time in Delhi and Mumbai. The rare phenomenon last occurred on 21 June 1961.

(With inputs from agencies)



