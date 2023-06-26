Air India pilot refuses to fly, leaves passengers stranded in Jaipur. Here's why

Around passengers of an Air India flight from London to Delhi were stranded for hours after the pilot of the aircraft refused to fly. According to Indian media reports, flight AI-112 made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport on Sunday (June 25) because of bad weather conditions.

The flight was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 4 am. The flight later received clearance to resume the journey to Delhi from the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC), along with some other flights that were diverted to Jaipur too, a report by India Today said.

However, the pilot refused to fly citing flight duty time limitations and duty hours. 'Passengers are hungry, tired...': Flyer shares ordeal Taking to Twitter, Adit, one of the passengers, said on Sunday that passengers had not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations. He urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to assist the passengers urgently.

In a follow-up tweet, Adit said, "And the saga seems to continue post 12 hours Air India! Still unorganised as ever. Passengers are hungry, tired, fatigued & frustrated with the inept service of what is meant to be a national airline." Passengers of @airindia AI112 flying from London to Delhi have been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather but passengers have not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations. @JM_Scindia please assist us urgently. We did manage to speak with @Ra_THORe… pic.twitter.com/DjLOD8dXLK — Adit (@ABritishIndian) June 25, 2023 × Air India responded to the passenger by saying that its team was trying its best to minimise the inconvenience caused.

"Please stop with the false promises! The staff at the Jaipur airport have been absolutely inept & incorrigible to provide us with any assistance. The solution they have provided for all passengers to travel by coach to Delhi is absolutely damnable & ludicrous. Please coordinate & have us flown to Delhi ASAP," Adit told the airline.

The passenger also tweeted a video of an airline staff member trying to resolve the plight of hundreds of passengers.

"After making us wait for 18 long hours, without demonstrating basic courtesy of asking for water & food, I have exhausted my patience with Air India to show any resolve!" he said in another tweet.

