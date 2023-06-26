Water leaks through the roof of AC coach, netizens slam Indian Railways

A video of water leaking from the roof of an AC coach left netizens infuriated. A passenger of Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express shared a video showing the appalling condition of an AC coach during rainfall as water leaked from its roof.

The video was then re-shared by an opposition party Congress saying, “Wish some work would have been done for the Railways instead of empty propaganda”.

Netta D'Souza, acting president of Mahila Congress, tweeted, “Who is responsible for the plight of Indian Railways?” काश खोखले प्रचार की जगह रेलवे के लिए कुछ काम किया होता।



काश खोखले प्रचार की जगह रेलवे के लिए कुछ काम किया होता।

झंडी दिखाने वाले रेल मंत्री अभी विदेश में हैं, नाम वाले रेल मंत्री ध्यान दें.

"Indian railways are also discussing providing shower gel, Shampoo & Bathrobe to the passengers in these trains (sic)," the user added.

Another user wrote, “Despite paying a premium fare for a 2-tier AC seat, passengers continue to endure significant inconveniences. Will #IndianRailways consider refunding the fare to passengers of the affected coach??? Seriously, the quality of railway service is deteriorating with each passing day, which is deeply disheartening.”

“1st AC with shower facility?” questioned another user, “What’s wrong with it. Vande Bharat included with rainwater harvesting”.

One more social media user commented sarcastically, “@AshwiniVaishnav- thanks for the high-end technology cooling system in the trains”. Indian Railways respond promptly Hours later the incident and uproar over the internet, Western Railways said that the issue was promptly attended to and all coaches of Avantika Express were thoroughly examined.

"The train has commenced its return journey & there are no such issues now," it said. “Passenger convenience is of utmost priority & WR leaves no stone unturned to resolve passengers' grievances.”

This comes amid the Opposition's criticism of railways, with several passengers complaining about train delays and overcrowded coaches.

Last year in July, passengers sitting in the air-conditioned coach of the Panchvati Express faced the same problem of a leaky roof. After several complaints, the AC coach was removed from the rake and another coach was put in its place.

Earlier this month, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying the government has destroyed the well-running fleet of trains. Kejriwal claimed that AC and sleeper coaches have become worse than the general compartments as the passengers with allotted berths don't get adequate space to sit or sleep.

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that train coaches have been turned into 'torture centres' for the passengers.

(With inputs from agencies)

