Shah Rukh Khan has this epic response to PM Modi being welcomed with Chaiyya Chaiyya to the White House

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to always come out as the smartest in the room. When the superstar was asked recently on Twitter, during his AskSRK sessions, that Indian PM Narendra Modi was welcomed at the White House on his film song "Chaiyya Chaiyya", Shah Rukh Khan had a clever response. The Indian PM Narendra Modi was in the United States when he was extended an invitation for a state visit. He was welcomed at the White House with the South Asian cappella group Penn Masala singing "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 film Dil Se.

Dil Se is special for Shah Rukh Khan. A Mani Ratnam film costarring SRK, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, it’s considered a classic. With a great story and melodious songs, the film is considered among Shah Rukh Khan’s best.

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in the film industry Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in the Hindi film industry on June 25. In 1992, he debuted with Deewana. To mark the special occasion, Shah Rukh Khan decided to celebrate with fans with an Ask SRK session on Twitter. It was during this Twitter chat that a fan asked the actor about his reaction to PM Modi being welcomed on his song. The fan asked, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi ji in the US… What do you wanna (want to) say about this?” Replying to this, the actor tweeted, “Wish I was there to dance to it… but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

A person tweeted, "Clever response." Other films in the pipeline for Shah Rukh Khan On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s action film Jawan. It will be released worldwide in September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra will also feature in the film. The actor also has Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.

