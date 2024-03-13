Who is 'Missile Rani'? Meet Sheena Rani, DRDO scientist who led India's Agni-V missile project

India took a huge leap with the successful test firing of the Agni-V ballistic missile on Monday. The flight test named Mission ‘Divyastra’ was spearheaded by missile expert R Sheena Rani, a seasoned scientist from the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile project has placed India on the list of nations that possess indigenous MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) capabilities. The missile was launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at an elaborate event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” PM Modi announced on social media platform X.

This significant project of the development and launch of the Agni V missile was led by Shankari Chandrasekaran as the project director and by Sheena Rani as the programme director.

Here’s what we know about Sheena Rani, the programme director of the Agni V missile project:

Sheena Rani: DRDO scientist who led India’s Agni V missile project

Sheena Rani, 57, led the missile project as the programme director at the Hyderabad-based Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) of DRDO. Sheena is also the associate director of ASL and has been involved in the development of several Agni variants.

Before joining DRDO, Sheena worked at ISRO’s prestigious Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, where she worked for eight years. She later joined DRDO as lateral entry in 1999 soon after the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. She has been working for the country’s Agni missile variants since then.

As per reports, Sheena holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering and has specialised knowledge in Computer Science. She pursued her education at the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram.

Inspired by the ‘Missile Man’ of India and former DRDO chief and president of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, Sheena has numerous achievements and titles to her name during her tenure at the DRDO, including the prestigious “Scientist of the Year” award in 2016.

“I am really proud of being part of the Agni missile programme as the missiles are safeguarding the nation’s borders,” Sheena said in one of the media interviews earlier.

Agni series of missiles constitutes the backbone of India’s nuclear weapons delivery which also includes the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft.

India has also completed its nuclear triad and operationalised its second strike capability, with indigenously built nuclear ballistic missile submarines now undertaking deterrence patrols.