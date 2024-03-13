Five-Eyes partner New Zealand raises doubt over Canada's Nijjar killing 'evidence' against India: Reports

The deputy prime minister New Zealand, a member of the 'Five-Eyes' intelligence alliance, has raised questions over the claims by Canada on "potential" link of India in Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil.

Five-Eyes comprises the US, UK, Canada, Australia an New Zealand.

Nijjar, who has been as a designated terrorist in India, was shot and killed while he was coming out of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

Speaking to Indian media, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said he had received intelligence reports from Canada in connection with the Nijjar case.

Describing himself as a trained lawyer, Peters expressed scepticism over the evidence submitted by Canada, saying there was none.

Speaking about if New Zealand expressed its position to India, Peters said he was not handling the matter which was managed primarily by the previous government. At the height of the controversy, Jacinda Ardern was at the helm of New Zealand's Labour government, which was ousted in the elections held in October.

New Zealand's previous govt looked into Nijjar case: Peters

“Well, I wasn’t here, it was handled by the previous government. But look, sometimes when you’re hearing Five-Eyes information, you’re hearing it and saying nothing. It is coming past you," Peters was quoted as saying by The Indian Express newspaper.

"You don’t know the value or the quality of it, but you’re pleased to have it. You don’t know whether there is going to be substantial material value or nothing. But the very, very critical information that matters… This was mainly handled by the previous government.

“As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one,” he said.

This is for the first time that a member country of Five-Eyes has questioned the allegations of Canada.

Watch: India-Canada diplomatic row: Canada reduces intake of Indian students Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last September had alleged that Canadian security agencies were investigating “credible allegations” regarding a “potential” link between Nijjar’s killing and "Indian government agents".