Video of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada surfaces

Almost nine months after the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the alleged video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, Canada-based CBC News reported.

The footage shows Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been dubbed a "contract killing".

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023.

He was designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in the year 2020.

CBC News said exclusive security video was obtained by The Fifth Estate, an investigative documentary series that airs on the network.

The report said that the footage has been independently verified by more than one source.

The attack, which has been termed as 'highly coordinated', was carried out by six men and involved two vehicles.

The sequence of events as shown in purported video

In the video, Nijjar can be seen driving his grey Dodge Ram pickup vehicle out of the Gurdwara parking lot. #ExclusiveVideo : Assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by unknown gunmen. pic.twitter.com/aqpHUYKbHJ — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) March 9, 2024 ×

As his vehicle approaches the exit, a white sedan cuts him off obstructing his truck.

Then, two men approach Nijjar and shoot him before driving off in a silver Toyota Camry.

The two witnesses, who were playing soccer in a nearby field at the time of the incident, said that they immediately rushed to the location where the gunshots were heard and also attempted to run after the assailants.

"We saw those two guys running," Bhupinderjit Singh Sidhu, a witness told The Fifth Estate. "We started running towards...where the sound was coming from."

Sidhu said that he told his friend Malkit Singh to chase the attackers while he made efforts to assist Nijjar.

"I tried to press his chest and tried to shake him to see if he was breathing. But he was totally unconscious. He was not breathing," he said.

Singh said that he chased the two men until they got into the Toyota Camry.

"A car came from around the alley and they got into it. There were three others sitting in that car," Singh said. "We could smell the smoke from the guns, the smell of the guns was everywhere."

Nijjar's death sparked a diplomatic row between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi's involvement in the Khalistani terrorist's killing.

India, however, has rebuffed the accusations calling them "absurd and motivated".