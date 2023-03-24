Meet India’s first female railway ticket inspector to amass over US$121K in fines

Rosaline Arokia Mary, a chief ticket inspector for Southern Railway, raked in Rs. 1.03 crore (almost US$121K) in fines from unruly or non-ticketed passengers. The Railway Ministry took to Twitter to praise the ticket checker and shared picture showing Mary collecting fines from passengers and examining tickets.

The caption of the post reads, "Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt. Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of ₹ 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers."

The post then went viral and garnered appreciation from all corners. A user wrote, "We need more such challenging and dedicated women to make our Bharath a superpower. Congratulations Rosaline . Keep the tempo rising."

Another user commented, "Rosaline, I am proud to be your friend. Knowing you I am not surprised with your achievement. Shows your dedication, commitment and sincerity to your duties."

A third user wrote, "Congratulations, Ma'am! A job well done!"

There were several other interesting comments, including from a Mumbaikar.

“Mumbai needs the service of Smt. Rosaline Arokia Mary especially at FC ladies during peak hours (both morning and evening). Lot of unauthorised travellers are traveling in ladies FC, very pathetic condition of honest ladies FC travellers. Please send her at Mumbai CENTRAL RLY,” he wrote.