Ajay Banga tests Covid positive upon arrival in India, meeting with top officials cancelled

Ajay Banga, the US candidate for president of the World Bank, tested positive for COVID-19, and the meetings he was planned to attend during his two days in India have been cancelled.

Banga's meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman would not take place while he is under quarantine, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry, reported PTI.

“During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation,” the statement said.

In addition to meeting with the Union finance minister, Banga has other important meetings planned for his two-day visit from March 23 to 24 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar, and other top officials.

Banga's three-week world trip, which started in Africa and continued through Europe, Latin America, and Asia to garner support for his candidature for the top job at the World Bank, comes to an end in New Delhi.

Banga tested positive upon arrival in Delhi. He had conducted multiple tests for Covid-19 during his tour, and tested negative before departing for India, a source told Hindu Businessline.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday that Banga would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar while in India.

“These discussions will focus on India’s development priorities, the World Bank, and global economic development challenges,” it said.



