Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati granted “one more chance” to nephew Akash Anand and re-inducted him into the party after his public apology for being under the “influence” of his father-in-law.

Advertisment

“In his four posts on X today, Akash Anand publicly acknowledged his mistakes, expressed full respect and honor towards senior members, and pledged not to be influenced by his father-in-law's words, instead dedicating his life to the BSP party and the movement. In view of this, the decision has been made to give him another chance,” Mayawati said in a post on X.

“As for me, I am currently in good health, and as long as I remain fully healthy, like the respected Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, I will continue to work with full dedication and sincerity for the party and the movement. In such a situation, the question of appointing a successor does not arise. I am firm on my decision and will remain so,” she wrote in Hindi.

Also read | 8 killed in explosion at cracker factory in Andhra Pradesh. PM condoles deaths, announces ex-gratia

Advertisment

Mayawati claimed that Akash had been continuously contacting people to apologise for his mistakes after he was expelled from the party in March. She added, “And today he has publicly accepted his mistakes and has expressed his resolve not to follow his father-in-law's advice anymore.”

Mayawati also claimed that the Akash had been consistently reaching out to people and seeking forgiveness following his expulsion in March.

“Following his expulsion from the party, Akash had been consistently reaching out to people, seeking forgiveness for all his mistakes and assuring that he would not repeat them. Today, he has publicly acknowledged his mistakes and taken a pledge not to be influenced by his father-in-law going forward,” Mayawati said.

Advertisment

Also read | Yusuf Pathan faces severe backlash over Insta post amid Murshidabad violence; 'This is TMC'

“However, the mistakes of Akash’s father-in-law, Shri Ashok Siddharth, are unpardonable. His involvement in factionalism and other extremely anti-party activities, as well as his role in derailing Akash’s political career, leaves no room for forgiveness or any possibility of being taken back into the party,” she added.

Mayawati accepted Akash's apology just hours after he pleaded before party supremo and his aunt Mayawati to take him back into the party.

Akash Anand’s apology

Hours earlier, Akash Anand publicly apologised in an X post saying that Mayawati is his only political guru. He also said that he will not let any relatives, especially his in-laws, become an obstacle.

Also read | 'They want to keep entire country illiterate'; AAP supremo Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'ruining' education

“I consider the national president of BSP, four-time chief minister of UP and many-time Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respected sister Ms. Mayawati, as my only political guru and ideal. Today, I take this pledge that for the benefit of the Bahujan Samaj Party, I will not let my relations, and especially my in-laws, become an obstacle,” Anand said.

“Not only this, I also apologize for my tweet made a few days ago, due to which respected sister has expelled me from the party. And from now on, I will ensure that I will not take any advice from any relative or advisor for any of my political decisions.”

He added, “I appeal to respected sister to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again, for this I will always be grateful to her. Also, I will not make any such mistake in future which will hurt the self-respect and self-esteem of the party and respected sister.”

Also read | Tahawwur Rana demands three things while in NIA custody; officials deny any 'special treatment'

Last month, Mayawati had sacked her nephew and appointed his father, Anand Kumar, and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as national coordinators to fill his spot. She also said that she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

Mayawati had earlier sacked Akash Anand for “lack of maturity” last year in May. But he was reinstated in the two roles in June.

(With inputs from agencies)