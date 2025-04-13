Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday (Apr 13), launched a scathing attack against the BJP, accusing the political party of "ruining" education.

Taking a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its Gujarat model, Kejriwal said that the saffron party wants to keep the entire country "illiterate".

"This is the Gujarat model. This is the BJP model, which they want to implement in the entire country. This is the double-engine model. They want to keep the entire country illiterate. You tell me one state where they have a government, and they have not ruined education there," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the BJP was "destroying" the education system in Delhi too.

"Under this model, they are now trying to destroy the education system of Delhi as well," Kejriwal said.

His remarks came in response to a post shared by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on his official X handle where a news report stated that, "Zero students passed Class 10 in 157 schools."

The report was, however, published in May 2023.

"The Gujarat model itself has failed... Not a single student passed the 10th board exam in 157 schools in Gujarat. We will remove BJP and save the future!" Yadav wrote in a post on X.

ये गुजरात मॉडल है। ये बीजेपी मॉडल है जो ये पूरे देश में लागू करना चाहते हैं। ये डबल इंजन मॉडल है।



पूरे देश को ये अनपढ़ रखना चाहते हैं। आप मुझे एक राज्य बता दीजिए जहाँ इनकी सरकार हो और इन्होंने वहाँ शिक्षा का कबाड़ा ना किया हो।



इसी मॉडल के तहत अब ये दिल्ली की शिक्षा व्यवस्था… https://t.co/idza3RVeCu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2025

'Delhi at the mercy of the education mafia': Kejriwal

Kejriwal, on Friday (Apr 11), said that the education system has "fallen into the clutches" of the mafias under the BJP government after several private schools allegedly announced a fee hike.

Reacting to several protests being held by parents over the fee hike, Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi are once again completely at the mercy of the education mafia. How dare the education mafia mistreat our children? Because the leaders and ministers are in their pockets -- just like they used to be before our government came to power."

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP stating that the ruling party has no clue about the situation that is unfolding in the national capital, over the school fee hike.

"Parents are protesting outside private schools, and BJP ministers are busy playing the 'government school-government school' game. They should be going where the problem is and solving it. But they are scared of private school owners," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)