Ever since his loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, the political future of Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal has been the topic of much speculation. The latest report suggests that the AAP Chief could be looking for an entry into India's Upper House of Parliament by becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha. This talk has been triggered by the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to fill its Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjiv Arora and the by-election to the Ludhiana West seat in the state of Punjab.