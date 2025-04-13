Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan invited severe backlash on social media over his Instagram post where he can be seen relaxing and enjoying a cup of tea, amid ongoing violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

While most of the violence-hit areas are not a part of Pathan's constituency, their proximity to his constituency has raised questions about his timing.

Pathan shared three images on Instagram and captioned his post saying, "Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment."

Shortly, a section of the internet slammed the former cricketer for sharing a post amid the growing Murshidabad violence.

'Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in moment as Hindus get slaughtered': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack at the Trinamool MP and accused the Mamata Banerjee government of state-protected violence.

"Bengal is burning. HC has said it can't keep eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state protected violence as Police stays silent! Meanwhile Yusuf Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered. This is TMC," BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

Pathan is a Lok Sabha MP from Baharampur, which is one of the three parliamentary constituencies in Murshidabad district.

'Hindus forced to flee houses': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday (Apr 13), said that over 400 Hindus were "forced to flee" their houses and that the people were facing religious persecution after central security forces were deployed in Murshidabad.

He blamed Trinamool Congress for the party's alleged "appeasement politics" which has "emboldened radical elements."

"More than 400 Hindus from Dhulian, Murshidabad driven by fear of religiously driven bigots were forced to flee across the river & take shelter at Par Lalpur High School, Deonapur-Sovapur GP, Baisnabnagar, Malda," Adhikari wrote in a post on X.

