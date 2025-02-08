Massive fire breaks out in Sonmarg market Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in the market of the famous resort town of Sonmarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

The fire, which started from a restaurant quickly spread to the adjacent shops in the Sonmarg market, they said.

Fire tenders are on the spot, working to bring the fire under control, officials added.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir braces for severe and harsh winter with La Niña impact

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance.

Also read: Five Indian Army soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

"Deeply saddened by the devastating fire incident in the Sonmarg market. My office is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure all possible assistance reaches those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and businesses. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you and will do everything possible to support your recovery," Abdullah posted on X.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.