Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a massive shift in the weather conditions, with the MeT department predicting a very harsh winter ahead. The MeT Department has predicted a harsh winter in Kashmir Valley, citing the impact of the La Nina effect that leads to cooler ocean surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific, which in turn triggers global climate changes, including harsher winters in India.

La Nina is the climatic counterpart to El Nino which is responsible for warmer conditions.

This weather change mostly impacts the wind circulation patterns, leading to more rain and snow.

The La Nina effect will impact the temperatures and also mean more snow and rain in the Kashmir Valley.

The MeT department has predicted that the winter period will prolong and will be very harsh in terms of temperature as well as rains and snow. And as we head towards the 'Chillai Kalan', which is the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21, the La Nina effect will multiply the impact of cold and precipitation in the Kashmir Valley.

"What we had experienced last winter, which was relatively warm and dry throughout Jammu and Kashmir and also in areas like Himachal and Uttarakhand. As a result, fog persisted for a longer period in the plains of Jammu, parts of Punjab, and Haryana. This year, global agencies have predicted the La Nina effect over the Pacific Ocean. Whenever we have the effect, we experience a harsh winter with temperatures dipping further, and we will have a lot of snow. The western Himalayan region will be impacted much more this year," said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of MeT Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed very little rain and snow the last few years due to the El Nino effect, which impacted the weather conditions across the region, including Kashmir Valley.

The MeT department had said that the water bodies and glaciers were melting as the region saw a huge deficit of rain and snow in the higher reaches and plains of Kashmir.

The change from El Nino to La Nina, which creates unpredictable weather conditions, is because of global warming. The MeT said that the weather unpredictability would increase with time due to these factors.

"We are experiencing too much change in the weather and temperatures. We have too much cold in the winter and too much precipitation in winter. The uneven climate variability and day by day these extreme weather conditions will occur often, there is no doubt that climate change is leading to this," said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT Kashmir.

The authorities in Kashmir Valley are bracing up for a harsh winter and making preparations to tackle the unprecedented winter. The administration has kept the man and machinery on alert. People are also being made aware that this is going to be a harsh winter and they have to prepare accordingly.