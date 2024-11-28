Srinagar

Kashmir Valley is reeling under severe cold wave conditions, with Srinagar recording the season's coldest night.

Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius. At the same time, south Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the region.

The tourist resort Pahalgam recorded the minimum temperature at minus 5 degrees. while the coldest place in the Kashmir region was the Shopian district, where the minimum temperature was minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Other parts of the Kashmir Valley also recorded below freezing point temperatures.

Areas like Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded the minimum temperature at minus 3.0°C, while ski resort Gulmarg was at minus 2.5°C. In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Sonamarg recorded a temperature at minus 3.4°C.

In North India, the Ladakh region is also witnessing bone-chilling cold wave conditions as the temperatures dropped below minus 12 degrees.

Leh town recorded the temperature at minus 8.8°C, while Kargil town was at minus 8.3°C. The coldest place in the country remains the Dras area, where the mercury dipped to minus 12.2°C.

MeT has already predicted harsh winters in Kashmir and Ladakh this season. And the early dip in temperatures indicates stark weather conditions in the valley, where the nights are freezing and even daytime temperatures remain below normal.

The Met department has predicted some respite from the cold wave conditions from November 29 to November 30.

MeT has predicted that there are chances of rains and snow across the Kashmir Division, which will result in some increase in the temperature. The higher reaches will receive a fresh spell of snowfall.