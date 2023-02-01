Massive avalanche hits Kashmir's Gulmarg, two dead, 18 rescued

A day after Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an alert, a massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of the Afarwat peak of Gulmarg in North Kashmir, officials informed on Wednesday.

Bodies of two persons belonging to Poland have been retrieved from underneath the snow mass while 18 (eight Russians, 10 Polish) tourists have been rescued, according to officials.

The officials monitoring the rescue operation said that soon after receiving information about the incident, a large-scale rescue operation was launched at the site, during which the bodies of two persons were retrieved.

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak #HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg.#Rescue operation has been launched by #Baramulla Police alongwith other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow," tweeted Baramulla Police immediately after the accident.

JKDMA in its warning on Tuesday had said, "Avalanche with *MEDIUM Danger Level* is likely to occur above *1800 to 2400 metres* over *BANDIPORE, BARAMULLA, GANDERBAL, KUPWARA, KULGAM, POONCH & REASI* districts in next 24 hours."

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas,” it added.

This is not the first instance when a humongous avalanche has been reported in Kashmir. Last week, the natural calamity took place in Kashmir's Kishtwar district as millions of tonnes of snow slid down into a river near a small village in the Mechali Belt.

Last month, an avalanche was caught on camera in the Baltal area of Sonamarg. It was shared widely on social media platforms, much to the horror of netizens.

Reportedly, two labourers got caught in the avalanche and lost their lives,

An avalanche may look innocuous but once a person is caught in it, they cannot move around as the weight of ice easily weighs several hundred tonnes.

Avalanches usually occur when a delicate layer of snow collapses and slides rapidly down a hill. The process begins when forces due to gravity, fresh snow, an explosion or additional weight of the skier exceeds the mechanical strength of packed snow and ice.

Kashmir's coldest period, also colloquially called 'Chilla-i-Kalan' begins in December and lasts for 40 days. However, this time around, the temperature has not dropped much despite the calendar ticking into February.

