Kashmir’s coldest period 'Chilla-i-Kalan' begins, Srinagar records coldest night of season

As Kashmir’s coldest period “Chilla-i-Kalan” begins today, the Valley recorded its coldest night of the season Tuesday. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 4.2 degree Celsius.

Chilla-i-Kalan is the harshest winter period that starts on December 21 and lasts for 40 days. During this time, Kashmir witnesses the coldest days of the year. The temperatures have already dropped across the Kashmir region at the start of Chilla-i-Kalan.

The MeT department reported that in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, the temperature had dropped to minus 6.2 degree Celsius, making it the coldest area across the Kashmir region.

The famous ski resort in North Kashmir, Gulmarg, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius. The Met Department has predicted the temperatures to drop further in the coming days as the weather is said to remain dry.

The temperatures at places like Qazigund in South Kashmir was recorded at minus 4.2 degree Celsius. Kokernag area recorded the temperature at minus 2.4 degree Celsius. Met Department said that Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded the temperature at minus 4.4 degree Celsius while Anantnag, it was minus 4.3 degree Celsius.

The temperature at Leh was recorded at minus 11.8 degree Celsius, while Kargil was at minus 12.1 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature in Ladakh was in Drass with temperature recorded at minus 17, the coldest of the season so far.

The Met has predicted a two-day wet spell by the end of this month which might bring respite from the harshest cold weather in the region.

