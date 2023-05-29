Many students fall sick after snake found in Bihar school's mid-day meal

Ruckus was created at a government school in the Araria district of India's Bihar after a snake was found in the mid-day meal served to the children on Saturday. According to the school officials, the children were being served ‘khichdi’ (a dish traditionally made of rice and lentils) prepared by an NGO when a snake was found in one of the plates.

Around 100 children had already consumed the meal before the incident was brought to light. Many of them started vomiting, and the rest were nauseated, after which they were immediately taken to Forbesganj's sub-divisional hospital for treatment. However, the school education authority claims that only 22 children fell ill as a result of consuming the food.

After the incident was brought to light, local officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

SDO of Forbesganj, Surendra Albela announced that a probe had been launched and action will be taken accordingly. MLA of Araria, who also reached the hospital to take stock of the health of children admitted there, claimed that it shall be probed if it is an accident or a conspiracy.

"The kids are completely fine and healthy. However, it is a matter of investigation as to how the snake got in the food," said Manchan Kesari, MLA of Araria.

After the incident was reported, a huge mob of villagers and parents and guardians of the children rushed to the school and protested. They showed their agitation towards the school authorities and, according to the police, some even assaulted a few school staff members, including the headmaster of the school.

This is not the first time when such an incident has been reported from the state of Bihar. Earlier in 2014, a snake was found in the mid-day meal of a school in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, where 54 students fell sick after consuming the food. In another incident, insects were found in the eggs served with the mid-day meals in Bihar's Siwan district.

