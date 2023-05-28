'Symbol of aspiration for 140cr people': Indian PM Modi during his opening speech in new parliament

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) addressed the delegates in the new parliament building, hours after inaugurating it amid much pomp and fanfare. PM Modi said the new parliament was a symbol of aspiration for the 140 crore people of India.

"The new parliament isn't just a building, it is the symbol of the aspiration for the 140 crore people of India. It gives a message to the world about India's determination," said PM Modi adding that the new complex "will witness the realisation of our 'developed India' resolution."

"When India moves forward, the world moves forward. This new building of the parliament will call for the development of the world along with the development of India," he added. India sheds colonial baggage, Sengol an inspiration: PM Modi The PM said several years of foreign rule had stolen the pride of Indian citizens but with the inauguration of the new parliament building, India had left behind that "colonial mindset".

The BJP leader said whenever proceedings commence in the parliament, 'Sengol' will continue to inspire everyone.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us."

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi installed the 'Sengol' or sceptre in the lower house of the parliament i.e. Lok Sabha, next to the chair of the speaker, in a special enclosure. The Adheenams handed over the historic 'Sengol' to the PM before it was installed in the new parliament.



India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru had received the sceptre as a mark of transfer of power from the British. New parliament was the need of the hour: Modi With the freeze to increase the number of parliamentary seats expected to be lifted in 2026, PM Modi sounded optimistic that the new building will help usher in a new era of Indian democracy.

"There was a need for new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new parliament is made."

WATCH | India's new Parliament: World's largest democracy gets a new house | Details × Features of the new parliament The new parliament, located adjacent to the old parliament in the heart of New Delhi has been constructed by Tata Projects Limited, a Tata Group firm within a two-year span, under the Central Vistats project.

The new parliament building greatly extends the seating capacity of Lok Sabha MPs from the current 552 to 888. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha seating capacity has been extended from 245 to 384.

The design of the new Lok Sabha is inspired by India's national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha has been designed with a focus on India's national flower – lotus. The new parliament is spread over an area of around 65,000 square metres.

(With inputs from agencies)