New parliament building inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi, Speaker Birla sit for pooja

New parliament building inauguration LIVE updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building, which is located next to the old Parliament building in the national capital, on May 28. The new parliament is part of the government's Central Vista project. It has been constructed by the Tata Group over a period of two years. The inauguration will be preceded by an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers followed by the former opening.

The new Parliament building will have more seating capacity. In the Lok Sabha, there will be space for 888 MPs which was earlier 552 MPs and in Rajya Sabha, the seating capacity will increase to 384 MPs from the old 245 seats.

