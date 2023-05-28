New parliament building inauguration LIVE updates: PM Modi, Speaker Birla sit for pooja
New parliament building inauguration LIVE updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building, which is located next to the old Parliament building in the national capital, on May 28. The new parliament is part of the government's Central Vista project. It has been constructed by the Tata Group over a period of two years. The inauguration will be preceded by an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers followed by the former opening. The new Parliament building will have more seating capacity. In the Lok Sabha, there will be space for 888 MPs which was earlier 552 MPs and in Rajya Sabha, the seating capacity will increase to 384 MPs from the old 245 seats. Follow WION for LIVE updates:
The new Parliament building will have more seating capacity. In the Lok Sabha, there will be space for 888 MPs which was earlier 552 MPs and in Rajya Sabha, the seating capacity will increase to 384 MPs from the old 245 seats.
Indian PM Modi lay before the 'Sengol' to pay his respects. Sengol refers to a historical sceptre whose name as stated in an official document originates from the Tamil word "semmai" meaning righteousness.
Indian PM Modi bows as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building
The news has been all about India's new parliament building which is going to be inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The ceremony will begin with the rituals and also a multi-faith prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha.
The new parliament building has been constructed next to the old Parliament and is spread over an area of around 65,000 square metres.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received the blessings of Adheenams — spiritual leaders from Tamil Nadu, during a meeting at his residence.
Indian PM Narendra Modi alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sits for the pooja to kickstart the ceremony. Adheenams from different mutts across Tamil Nadu arrived at the new parliament building to attend the ceremony.
PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla begin pooja for the inauguration of the new Parliament building
The puja ceremony will continue for about an hour. After the puja, the PM will receive the 'Sengol' and install it in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/S13eVwZZD3
Indian PM Narendra Modi with his full cavalcade arrived at the new parliament building. He will participate in the 'hawan puja' to kickstart the ceremony.
PM Narendra Modi arrives at the new Parliament building for the inauguration ceremony
The ceremony will begin with a puja which will continue for about an hour. pic.twitter.com/C2feClTUA8
According to reports, as many as 20 parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) amongst others will be boycotting the inauguration.
Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are the others.
Hours before the new parliament was to be formally inaugurated, Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan took to Twitter to laud the building and PM Narendra Modi.
"What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," tweeted Khan.
"What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," tweeted Khan.
A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T