PM Modi seeks blessings of Adheenams ahead of inauguration of India's new parliament building

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received the blessings of Adheenams — spiritual leaders from Tamil Nadu, during a meeting at his residence. The meeting comes a day ahead of the inauguration of India's new Parliament building.

The Adheenams, as per a report by the news agency PTI, presented the Indian prime minister with special gifts, including 'Sengol', while chanting mantras. The prime minister sought their blessings and honoured them.

Sengol refers to a historical sceptre whose name as stated in an official document originates from the Tamil word "semmai" meaning righteousness.

As per Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, the Sengol holds great historical significance for India. Talking to reporters, Shah said that the sceptre represents the transfer of power from the British to the people of India.

He explained that "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru accepted Sengol at around 10:45 pm of August 14, 1947, through the Adhinam of Tamil Nadu, it was a sign of the shift of power from Britishers to the people of our country."

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the Adheenams and acknowledged the significance of their visit. He stated that it was a result of Lord Shiv's blessings that he had the opportunity to meet them.

"I greet you all by bowing before you. I am fortunate that you have arrived at my residence. It is the blessings of Lord Shiv due to which I am getting the opportunity for darshan of you Shiv bhakts."

Watch Modi's meeting with the Adheenams here: Privileged to seek the blessings of Adheenams. https://t.co/gfKMjbpbf2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023 × Modi also highlighted the importance of honouring the sacred Sengol, expressing regret that it had not been given proper recognition after India's independence. He noted that the Sengol had been displayed as a walking stick in Anand Bhawan, Prayagraj, and emphasized that his government had retrieved it from there.

"It would have been good if the holy Sengol would have been given its due respect after independence and given an honourable position. But this Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhawan, Prayagraj. Your 'sevak' and our Govt have brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhawan."

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Adheenams serves as a precursor to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, symbolizing the cultural and spiritual dimensions that hold significance in the country.

In spite of the boycott by several Opposition parties who believe that the State's head, President Droupadi Murmu, should inaugurate the building, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The new complex is equipped with advanced technology. A video of the impressive building was shared by the Indian PM on Friday.



