Watch | India's PM Modi drops video of new Parliament building ahead of its inauguration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video late on Friday which gave a glimpse of the new Parliament complex, which is set to be inaugurated by him on May 28 (Sunday), along with a “special request”.



The prime minister appealed to the citizens to repost the video along with their own voice-over which conveys the thoughts of people about the new structure that is set to replace the iconic circular Parliament of India. He further appealed to people to use ‘#MyParliamentMyPride’ while re-posting the videos.



“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

The video footage revealed a structure which has a remarkable blend of traditional Indian architectural elements and modernity.



The design further incorporated elements from culture and Indian history which appeared to be blending seamlessly with contemporary aesthetics. The exterior features of the building boasted intricate detailing, which included patterns and ornate carvings that represent the rich artistic heritage of India.