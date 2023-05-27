Watch | India's PM Modi drops video of new Parliament building ahead of its inauguration
Story highlights
The new Parliament complex will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 (Sunday)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video late on Friday which gave a glimpse of the new Parliament complex, which is set to be inaugurated by him on May 28 (Sunday), along with a “special request”.
The prime minister appealed to the citizens to repost the video along with their own voice-over which conveys the thoughts of people about the new structure that is set to replace the iconic circular Parliament of India. He further appealed to people to use ‘#MyParliamentMyPride’ while re-posting the videos.
“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter.
The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride. pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023
The video footage revealed a structure which has a remarkable blend of traditional Indian architectural elements and modernity.
The design further incorporated elements from culture and Indian history which appeared to be blending seamlessly with contemporary aesthetics. The exterior features of the building boasted intricate detailing, which included patterns and ornate carvings that represent the rich artistic heritage of India.
The new Parliament complex's Lok Sabha chamber will include 888 seats and the Rajya Sabha chamber will have 384 seats. Unlike the current building, the new parliament will not have a central hall.
In case of a joint session, the Lok Sabha chamber will be able to include 1,272 members. There will be four floors in the rest of the building with offices of ministers and committee rooms.
Ministers share video, express pride over new complex
The video was also shared on social media with the hashtag '#MyParliamentMyPride' by many leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which included chief ministers and union ministers.
“My heart swells with pride that India has it's own built monumental Parliament Building completed in record time due to unwavering commitment of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” tweeted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Meanwhile, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The new Parliament building, and its grandeur, stand tall as a symbol of India's power & pride. Posterity shall forever be indebted to you Hon Prime Minister Sir, for giving us this monumental icon, India's shining temple of democracy; every brick of it signifying the resolve of her 1.4 billion people and their New India.”
Sharing the video Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted: “Behold the astonishing glimpse of the magnificent New Parliament building, a testament to India's progressive vision! A symbol of strength, unity, and democracy, this architectural marvel stands tall to redefine India's future. Join us in celebrating India's journey towards a brighter and better tomorrow.”
