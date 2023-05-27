In Pics | Glimpses of India's new Parliament set to be inaugurated on May 28

Written By: Prisha Updated: May 27, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building, which is located next to the old Parliament building in the national capital, on May 28. The new parliament is just a part of the government's Central Vista project.

Construction

The new Parliament building has been constructed by the Tata Group in a period of two years.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Enhanced seating capacity

The new Parliament building will have more seating capacity. In the Lok Sabha, there will be space for 888 MPs which was earlier 552 MPs and in Rajya Sabha, the seating capacity will increase to 384 MPs from the old 245 seats.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Peacock and Lotus

The new Lok Sabha's design is inspired by India's national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha has been designed keeping in mind India's national flower – lotus.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Spread in 65,000 square metres

The new Parliament building has been constructed next to the old Parliament and is spread over an area of around 65,000 square metres.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sengol - symbol of rule of dharma

During the new building's inauguration, the much-talked-about sceptre or “sengol” will be installed in the Parliament by PM Modi.

(Photograph: Twitter )

A display of India's democratic heritage

The Parliament will have a grand constitution hall which will showcase the democratic heritage of India, multiple committee rooms, a library, a lounge for members of Parliament, dining areas and a lot of parking space.



(Photograph: Twitter )