Indian expats among injured cyclists in Kuwait hit-and-run tragedy

A total of 15 Asians, including Indian expatriates, were hurt in a hit-and-run accident on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street in Kuwait on Sunday, according to media reports. No information is yet known as to how many Indians were hurt in the accident. The bikers were not given patrol security because they lacked authorization to use the route, media reports said quoting a senior official of the Kuwaiti government.

According to the Khaleej Times, the accident took place on Friday in Kuwait City when a group of Filipino cyclists had congregated to practise the sport. Indian cyclists had subsequently joined them. A vehicle drove over a bunch of cyclists while they were riding on the main road.

"The accident, which occurred on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, caused several injuries to a group of Asian cyclists that included Indian expats who were using the main road. The driver of the vehicle initially escaped after running down the cyclists, and surveillance camera footage was being reviewed to find the perpetrator. However, later he turned himself in," the report said.

Given that this has happened before, the police authorities asked locals to get the required permission before engaging in sports in public areas so that security patrols may be dispatched to stop events like this.

As per another Kuwait local media report, Times Kuwait, the bikers were riding in the opposite direction as to the vehicle with which they were hit. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the car's driver for failing to pay attention while driving, the report said adding the cyclists were cycling in the opposite direction on purpose so that they could see the cars approaching from the front. Action will be taken despite the fact that the road was not originally intended for bicycle use without authorization.

The media reports citing sources reaffirmed that aid was provided to all who suffered injuries in the accident. A few were also hospitalised to receive appropriate treatment.