China's first homegrown passenger jet C919 embarks on maiden commercial flight

The C919, China's first homegrown passenger aircraft, set out on its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, 28 May. This comes as China has been actively involved in the development, research, and testing of the passenger jet in recent years.

Just after 10:30 am (0230 GMT), China Eastern Airlines aircraft MU9191 ascended over Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, according to CCTV footage. The aircraft is carrying more than 130 people aboard China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 to Beijing's Capital International Airport.

According to the airline's website, the aircraft is scheduled to land at its destination around 1:10 PM (0510 GMT).

Several passengers were seen gathering at the Shanghai airstrip to appreciate the sleek white plane in footage carried by official media while many others clicked selfies with the jet.

According to CCTV, passengers were given red boarding cards and would partake in a lavish "themed meal" to remember the journey. China has made significant investments in domestic jet manufacture in an effort to become self-sufficient in critical technology. Built by COMAC The COMAC C919 is a narrow-body twin-engine jet aircraft built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). COMAC has been at the forefront of China's efforts to develop and produce commercial passenger jets.

The first C919 was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in December 2022 and has since completed a number of test flights. The 164 seats of the single-aisle, twin-engine aircraft are divided into two classes: business and economy.

It is designed to compete with the Airbus and Boeing series. COMAC C919 has a range of up to 5,555 kilometers (3,452 miles).

The aircraft represents China's efforts to establish itself as a major player in the commercial aviation industry and reduce its reliance on foreign-made aircraft. 1,035 orders placed till 2022 end The Shanghai government's 2022 Shanghai Science and Technology Progress Report states that as of the end of 2022, 32 clients had placed a total of 1,035 orders for the plane.

