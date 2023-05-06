Manipur violence toll reaches 54, Indian Army in ‘firm control’ of affected regions

The official death toll in the violence in India’s northeastern Manipur state has reached 54 even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials.

Local reports stated that normalcy has returned in some parts of the state as the Indian Army and other paramilitary forces were able to successfully control some of the violence-hit regions.

In the capital Imphal Valley, shops and markets reopened and roads were bustling with cars on Saturday morning, PTI news agency reported.

Moreover, heavy security presence was witnessed in many areas as army troops, rapid action force, and central police forces were visible in all major areas and roads, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary forces continued with their anti-militant operations as five hill-based ultras were killed and two India Reserve Battalion jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Churachandpur district on Friday night, police said.

An encounter ensued at Saiton in Churachandpur district between the security forces and the militants in which four militants were gunned down, the police said.

It was reported that the militants opened fire at security forces at Torbung forcing them to return the fire. In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed and two IRB jawans were injured, the police said.

So far, 13,000 people have been rescued and shifted to safe shelters, a defence spokesperson said, adding that the army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching, and Kangpokpi districts under its "firm control".

"In the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockades. However, the situation was controlled by a firm and synergised response," the defence official said on Friday night.

PTI quoting sources claimed that the fighting between communities left scores of people dead and nearly a hundred injured. But the officials are yet to confirm this.

"Prompt response by security forces led to rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Moreh, and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night," the spokesperson added.

How did the violence unfold?

The violence began on Wednesday in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district when the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) took out the 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised by some tribals, including Kukis, after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of the population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, who include Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts which surround the Valley.

