Manipur violence: Curfew relaxed in Churachandpur for few hours

Life started returning to normalcy in violence-hit Manipur on Sunday (May 7) as curfew was relaxed in parts of the state. According to a report by the news agency PTI, people were seen coming out in large numbers to buy food, medicines and other essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 7 am to 10 am in riot-affected Churachandpur town.

Churachandpur, where violence was first reported on Wednesday (May 3), saw a relaxation in curfew on Saturday as well from 3 pm to 5 pm

"Ray of hope due to efforts of 120-125 Army and Assam Rifles columns who are working tirelessly for the past 96 hours to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence and restore normalcy has emerged with no major violence being reported and curfew, therefore being relaxed from 7-10 am today in Churachandpur followed by flag march by security forces immediately thereafter," an official statement on Sunday read.

The statement added that the last 24 hours saw the army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs, and redeployment of army helicopters within Imphal Valley. The statement further said that 23,000 civilians had been rescued so far.

The violence in Manipur started on Wednesday in Churachandpur's Torbung area where the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) took out the 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest the demand for Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.

The 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised by tribals -- including Nagas and Kukis -- after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Meitei community.

During the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, police said. Over 50 people have died in the violence. With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district & after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I’m pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below; pic.twitter.com/c0puVJcX2G — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 6, 2023 × On Saturday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired an all-party meeting over the prevailing situation. The meeting was attended by leaders of the Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, and TMC among others.

Later on Saturday, Chief Minister Singh shared a notice regarding the relaxation of the curfew in Churachandpur. "With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district & after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I’m pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below," he tweeted.

